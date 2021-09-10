Khemmis Premiere New Single "Living Pyre" From Upcoming New Album "Deceiver"
Khemmis‘ new album “Deceiver” has been scheduled for a November 19th release date by Nuclear Blast. A first advance track off it, “Living Pyre“, has premiered online streaming via YouTube for you below. Producer Dave Otero (Cephalic Carnage, Allegaeon) helmed the recording production at Flatline Audio in Westminster, CO.
“Deceiver” track list:
01 – “Avernal Gate”
02 – “House Of Cadmus”
03 – “Living Pyre”
04 – “Shroud Of Lethe”
05 – “Obsidian Crown”
06 – “The Astral Road”
