LGND Premiere New Track “Berserker”
LGND premiere a brand new advance track titled “Berserker” streaming online via YouTube below. The song features The Browning‘s guitarist Cody Stewart.
In other news LGND’s frontman Daniel “DL” Laskiewicz has joined Bad Wolves as their new vocalist this year.
