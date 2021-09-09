Column
Unearthing the Metal Underground: Sweden's avant-garde death metal band Gold Spire
The metal maniacs of Sweden have historically had a tendency of striking gold with inventive, powerful metal. As such, newbies Gold Spire couldn’t have been any more appropriately named. While the Uppsala-based band was conceived in 2019, the band isn’t exactly made up of musicians who are new blood flowing through the veins of the body of heavy metal. The act was forged by brothers Erik and Påhl Sundström following the disbanding of Påhl's former band Usurpress. What’s more, the brothers enlisted none other than vocalist Heval Bozarslan, frontman of the legendary Swedish death metal band Sarcasm. Impressive death metal pedigree aside, what makes Gold Spire stand out is the boundless musical eclecticism at hand.
Gold Spire devotes itself to an expression of theme and narrative, utilizing instrumentation and style as vehicles to achieve its vision, according to Påhl via a press release. Those vehicles include everything from jazz and prog rock, filtered seamlessly through a core of dark, authentic death metal. Jazz saxophonist extraordinaire Magnus Kjellstrand and progressive rock bassist Petter Broman aid and abet the other band members in their incredibly unique auditory assault. Chaos Records will be releasing the unit’s self-titled debut on November 5, 2021. A song like the single “Headless Snake” as well as other tracks like “Husk of God” and “Skull Choir” prove that the impressively musically diverse band isn’t cross-pollinating genres for its own sake. The new avant-garde death metal band is channeling anything and everything it can to express itself and its cohesive vision.
Jay H. Gorania is a long time metal journalist and sings for Trench Warfare. He also writes for Blabbermouth and Hellbound.ca and has in the past edited for Pit and written for Metal Maniacs, Unrestrained!, Hails and Horns, AMP and Outburn as well as other media outlets.
