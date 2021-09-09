Ascent Of Autumn Premiere New Single “The Maw”
Sydney, Australia-based deathcore outfit Ascent Of Autumn premiere a new single titled “The Maw”, streaming via YouTube for you below below. The track features a guest spot by Max Hargreaves.
