Ex-Megadeth Bassist Ellefson Has A New Band - Premieres Debut Single

Band Photo: Megadeth (?)

Ex-Megadeth bassist David Ellefson‘s new band The Lucid premiere their debut single “Maggot Wind“, streaming via YouTube below. The group finds him joined by singer Vinnie Dombroski (Sponge), guitarist Drew Fortier and Fear Factory drummer Mike Heller.The Lucid's self-titled debut album will be released on October 15th via SpoilerHead Records.

Explains Ellefson:

“It’s been a real blast making a record with these guys and I must say that it’s refreshing to explore some new musical avenues….to step out a bit from what each of us have done stylistically in our own careers. There was an effortless synergy that came with creating these songs together which is always amazing when working with new people. I’m looking forward to everyone checking it out!”

01 – “Maggot Wind”

02 – “Deaths Of Despair”

03 – “Spoiler Head”

04 – “Hair”

05 – “Maskronaut”

06 – “Damned”

07 – “Breech Boy”

08 – “Pigs And Sons”

09 – “Parade Of Spit”