Demiricous Premiere First New Song In Almost Twelve Years
Band Photo: Demiricous (?)
Indiana death/thrash band Demiricous return with their first new music in almost 12 years, “Terminal Future“. The track is off the band's third record “Three: Chaotic Lethal“. The album is expected out early 2022 via Post Recordings.
What's Next?
