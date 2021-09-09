Iron Maiden Premiere New Official Music Video “Stratego”
Band Photo: Iron Maiden (?)
Iron Maiden premiered their new music video for the “Stratego” taken from of their recently released studio full-length “Senjutsu“. The group had Gustaf Holtenäs produce the clip.
