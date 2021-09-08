Cenotaph Premiere New Track "Progeny of Embryonic Congenital Malformations" From Upcoming New Album "Precognition To Eradicate"

Ankara, Turkey-based brutal death band Cenotaph premiere a new track called “Progeny of Embryonic Congenital Malformations”, The single is off their upcoming new album "Precognition To Eradicate", due out October 13, 2021 via New Standard Elite, Tentacles Industries and Coyote Records.

Check out now "Precognition To Eradicate" below.