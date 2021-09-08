For The Sin Premiere New Song & Music Video "the lil' guy who fucked the world" From New Album "The Human Beast"
Marseille, France-based slam/beatdown outfit For The Sin premiere a new song and music video named “the lil' guy who fucked the world”. The track is taken from their new album "The Human Beast", out in stores now via M&O Music.
