The Sonic Overlords Premiere New Song & Music Video "Eternal Heroes (Last Days of Babylon)" From Upcoming Debut Album "The Last Days of Babylon"

Swedish heavy metal band The Sonic Overlords premiere their new song and music video “Eternal Heroes (Last Days of Babylon)”, taken from the band's upcoming debut album "The Last Days of Babylon". The record is due out October 22 through M-Theory Audio.

Check out now "Eternal Heroes (Last Days of Babylon)" below.