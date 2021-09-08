The Sonic Overlords Premiere New Song & Music Video "Eternal Heroes (Last Days of Babylon)" From Upcoming Debut Album "The Last Days of Babylon"
Swedish heavy metal band The Sonic Overlords premiere their new song and music video “Eternal Heroes (Last Days of Babylon)”, taken from the band's upcoming debut album "The Last Days of Babylon". The record is due out October 22 through M-Theory Audio.
Check out now "Eternal Heroes (Last Days of Babylon)" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Detest Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "The Proc
- Next Article:
For The Sin Premiere New Song & Music Video
0 Comments on "The Sonic Overlords Premiere New Song & Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.