Detest Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "The Process Of Doom Is On"
Danish death metal band Detest premiere a new stand-alone single and lyric video “The Process Of Doom Is On”. The video was produced by Fernando Reis. The track will become available digitally this FRiday, September 10th.
Check out now "The Process Of Doom Is On" below.
