Thoughtcrimes (ex-The Dillinger Escape Plan, Etc.) Premiere New Song & Music Video "Misery’s A Muse" From New EP
Thoughtcrimes - featuring ex-The Dillinger Escape Plan drummer Billy Rymer - have inked a record deal with Pure Noise Records. The band’s label debut EP ‘Misery’s A Muse“, is out digitally now. A music video for the title track is streaming via YouTube for you below:
