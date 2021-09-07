Bound in Fear Premiere New Song & Music Video "Beyond the Mire" From Upcoming New Album "Penance"
Deathcore outfit Bound in Fear premiere a new music video “Beyond the Mire”. The track itself is off the band’s sophomore album “Penance“, due out October 15th via Unique Leader Records.
