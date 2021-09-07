Veilburner Premiere New Song "Dissonance in Bloom" From Upcoming New Album "Lurkers in the Capsule of Skull"

Pennsylvania blackened death metal duo Veilburner premiere a new song named “Dissonance in Bloom”, taken from their impending fifth studio album "Lurkers in the Capsule of Skull". The record is out on September 24 via Transcending Obscurity.