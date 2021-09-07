Adoperta Tenebris Premiere New Song & Music Video "In Our Mazes" From Upcoming New Album "Oblivion: The Forthcoming Ends"

French band Adoperta Tenebris premiere a new song titled “In Our Mazes”, taken from their forthcoming new effort "Oblivion: The Forthcoming Ends". The album will be released by Les Acteurs de L’Ombre Productions on November 5th.