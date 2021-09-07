Nifrost Premiere New Music Video For "Orkja brotna" From New Album "Orkja"

Norway's Nifrost premiere a new music video for “Orkja brotna”, taken from their new album "Orkja". The record was released in June by Dusktone and features guest appearances by Stian from Windir/Vreid, Espen from Mistur, and Iver from Enslaved.

Check out now "Orkja brotna" below.