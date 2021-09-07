Repentance (Ex-SOiL, Etc.) Premiere New Single “Reborn” - Trivium Guitarist Corey Beaulieu Guests
Repentance (ex-SOiL, etc.) have inked a record deal with Noble Demon and premiere their new single “Reborn“. The track features a guest appearance from Trivium guitarist Corey Beaulieu and will appear on their upcoming new EP, due out later this year.
Comments guitarist Shaun Glass:
“Repentance is thrilled to be with the mighty Noble Demon Records for our new releases! I was so impressed with how such a newer label was making waves and with such a diverse roster of Metal/Rock it was the obvious place for this to be our new home with a professional staff and Patrick’s [Walch, Noble Demon founder] amazing history in the Metal industry, it’s a breath of fresh air.”
Adds frontman Adam Gilley:
“When I first heard the track for ‘Reborn‘ I knew I wanted to be a part of Repentance. This song is a straight punch to your face. I love the intensity of this song & Corey (Trivium) absolutely shreds on the guest solo…So whether you‘re at home, work, the gym or wherever you are. CRANK this!!!”
