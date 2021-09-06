Mereflesh Premiere New Track "Dr. Death" From Upcoming New Album "Baptised In Blood"
Melbourne, Australia-based slam/deathcore outfit Mereflesh premiere a new track titled “Dr. Death”, taken from their upcoming new album "Baptised In Blood", due out September 10, 2021 via Realityfade.
Check out now "Dr. Death" streaming below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Mereflesh Premiere New Track 'Dr. Death'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.