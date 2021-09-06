Signs of the Swarm Premiere New Song & Music Video "Death Whistle" From Upcoming New Album "Absolvere"
Deathcore outfit Signs of the Swarm premiere a new song and music video “Death Whistle”, taken from their upcoming new album "Absolvere", which will be out in stores September 24th via Unique Leader Records.
Check out now "Death Whistle" streaming via YouTube for you below.
