Rivers of Nihil Premiere Instrumental Version Of New Song "MORE?" From Upcoming New Album "The Work"
Rivers of Nihil premiere an instrumental version of a new track titled "MORE?" from their forthcoming album "The Work", due out September 24th. The record features Zach Strouse on saxophone, James Dorton from Black Crown Initiate as a guest vocalist on "Episode", Grant McFarland on cello on "The Void From Which No Sound Escapes". The album artwork was created by Dan Seagrave.
Explains guitarist Brody Uttley:
"This instrumental version of 'MORE?' takes us back to a more familiar Rivers Of Nihil sound. While the new elements found on The Work are certainly present in this song, I suppose that this one is a return to classic form for us, and one of the true 'to the point' bangers on the album."
Rivers of Nihil are currently out touring with The Black Dahlia Murder, After The Burial, Carnifex, and Undeath. The trek will hit the below cities:
Sept. 7 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection
Sept. 8 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere's
Sept. 9 – Sauget, IL @ Pop's
Sept. 10 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater
Sept. 11 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
Sept. 12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
Sept. 14 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
Sept. 15 – Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom
Sept. 17 – Berkley, CA @ UC Theater
Sept. 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
Sept. 19 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
Sept. 21 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
Sept. 22 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater
Sept. 24 – Dallas, TX @ GMBG
Sept. 25 – Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live
Sept. 26 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
Sept. 28 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage
Sept. 29 – Greensboro, NC @ Arizona Pete's
Sept. 30 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
Oct. 1 – Columbus, OH @ King of Clubs
Oct. 2 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theater
Oct. 3 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
Oct. 5 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall
Oct. 6 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Hall
Oct. 7 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda
Oct. 8 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
Oct. 9 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
Oct. 10 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
