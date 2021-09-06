Rivers of Nihil Premiere Instrumental Version Of New Song "MORE?" From Upcoming New Album "The Work"

Rivers of Nihil premiere an instrumental version of a new track titled "MORE?" from their forthcoming album "The Work", due out September 24th. The record features Zach Strouse on saxophone, James Dorton from Black Crown Initiate as a guest vocalist on "Episode", Grant McFarland on cello on "The Void From Which No Sound Escapes". The album artwork was created by Dan Seagrave.

Explains guitarist Brody Uttley:

"This instrumental version of 'MORE?' takes us back to a more familiar Rivers Of Nihil sound. While the new elements found on The Work are certainly present in this song, I suppose that this one is a return to classic form for us, and one of the true 'to the point' bangers on the album."

Rivers of Nihil are currently out touring with The Black Dahlia Murder, After The Burial, Carnifex, and Undeath. The trek will hit the below cities:

Sept. 7 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection

Sept. 8 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere's

Sept. 9 – Sauget, IL @ Pop's

Sept. 10 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

Sept. 11 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

Sept. 12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Sept. 14 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

Sept. 15 – Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom

Sept. 17 – Berkley, CA @ UC Theater

Sept. 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

Sept. 19 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

Sept. 21 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

Sept. 22 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater

Sept. 24 – Dallas, TX @ GMBG

Sept. 25 – Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live

Sept. 26 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

Sept. 28 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

Sept. 29 – Greensboro, NC @ Arizona Pete's

Sept. 30 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

Oct. 1 – Columbus, OH @ King of Clubs

Oct. 2 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theater

Oct. 3 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

Oct. 5 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

Oct. 6 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Hall

Oct. 7 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda

Oct. 8 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

Oct. 9 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

Oct. 10 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza