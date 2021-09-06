Desalmado Premiere New Single & Music Video "Across The Land"
Band Photo: Desalmado (?)
São Paulo-based death/grind band Desalmado premiere a new single and music video called “Across The Land”. The track is from the group’s forthcoming new outing "Mass Mental Devolution", set for release on October 8th.
Check out now "Across The Land" below.
