Muldrotha (Fallujah, Decrepit Birth, The Zenith Passage) Premiere New Song & Music Video "Red in Tooth and Claw" From Upcoming New EP "Slowly To Forget and To Be Forgotten"

Muldrotha - featuring members of Fallujah, Decrepit Birth, and The Zenith Passage - premiere a new song and music video named “Red in Tooth and Claw”. The track is off their sophomore EP "Slowly To Forget and To Be Forgotten", set for release on September 24th.



