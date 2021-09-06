Watch: Soulfly Perform New Track “Filth Upon Filth” Live
Band Photo: Fear Factory (?)
Soulfly have been performing a new song called “Filth Upon Filth” during their present U.S. run with Fear Factory‘s Dino Cazares filling in on guitar. A fan-filmed video of that can be streamed below.
The track is taken from the group’s upcoming twelfth studio full-length, which Soulfly recorded at Platinum Underground in Phoenix, AZ with producer Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Cavalera Conspiracy) this year. A 2022 release date has been scheduled for that outing.
Soulfly‘s remaining stops on the current tour are as follows:
w/ Suicide Puppets:
09/06 West Chicago, IL – WC Social Club
09/07 Indianapolis, IN – Emerson Theater
09/08 Louisville, KY – Diamond Pub Concert Hall
09/09 Birmingham, AL – Zydeco
09/11 Orlando, FL – Warlando Festival (Soulfly only)
09/12 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
09/14 Houston, TX – Scout Bar
09/15 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live
09/16 Dallas, TX – Trees
09/17 Tyler, TX – Country River Club
09/18 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center
09/19 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse Bar & Grill
Soulfly only:
09/21 Tucson, AZ – Encore
09/22 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick
09/23 Long Beach, CA – Alex’s Bar
09/24 Los Angeles, CA – The Whisky
w/ Incite, Go Ahead & Die & Healing Magic:
09/25 Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theater (D-Low memorial show)
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Belvebuth Premiere New Single & Music Video
- Next Article:
Muldrotha Premiere New Song & Music Video
0 Comments on "Watch: Soulfly Perform New Track Live"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.