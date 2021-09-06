Watch: Soulfly Perform New Track “Filth Upon Filth” Live

Soulfly have been performing a new song called “Filth Upon Filth” during their present U.S. run with Fear Factory‘s Dino Cazares filling in on guitar. A fan-filmed video of that can be streamed below.

The track is taken from the group’s upcoming twelfth studio full-length, which Soulfly recorded at Platinum Underground in Phoenix, AZ with producer Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Cavalera Conspiracy) this year. A 2022 release date has been scheduled for that outing.

Soulfly‘s remaining stops on the current tour are as follows:

w/ Suicide Puppets:

09/06 West Chicago, IL – WC Social Club

09/07 Indianapolis, IN – Emerson Theater

09/08 Louisville, KY – Diamond Pub Concert Hall

09/09 Birmingham, AL – Zydeco

09/11 Orlando, FL – Warlando Festival (Soulfly only)

09/12 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

09/14 Houston, TX – Scout Bar

09/15 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

09/16 Dallas, TX – Trees

09/17 Tyler, TX – Country River Club

09/18 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center

09/19 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse Bar & Grill

Soulfly only:

09/21 Tucson, AZ – Encore

09/22 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

09/23 Long Beach, CA – Alex’s Bar

09/24 Los Angeles, CA – The Whisky

w/ Incite, Go Ahead & Die & Healing Magic:

09/25 Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theater (D-Low memorial show)