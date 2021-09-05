"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Carnifex Premiere New Single "Cold Dead Summer" From Upcoming New Album "Graveside Confession"

posted Sep 5, 2021 at 3:45 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Carnifex premiere their final advance track from their upcoming album "Graveside Confessions", due out September 3rd, 2021. The new single is called "Cold Dead Summer" and coming along with a visualizerstreaming via YouTube for you below:

You can catch Carnifex live on tour at the following dates:

w/ Enterprise Earth & Ov Sulfur

10/12 Reading, PA – Reverb
10/13 Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27
10/14 Savannah, GA – Victory North
10/15 Spartanburg, SC – Ground Zero
10/16 Jacksonville, FL – 1904 Music Hall (no Enterprise Earth)
10/17 Orlando, FL – The Abbey (no Enterprise Earth)
10/18 Tampa, FL – Crowbar
10/19 Birmingham, AL – Zydeco
10/20 Memphis, TN – Growlers (no Enterprise Earth)
10/21 Tulsa, OK – Blackbird On Pearl
10/23 San Antonio, TX – Underground
10/24 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse

w/ The Black Dahlia Murder, After The Burial & Undeath

09/03 Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall
09/04 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
09/05 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave
09/07 Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection
09/08 Fort Wayne, IN – Piere’s
09/09 Sauget, IL – Pop’s
09/10 Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater
09/11 Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall
09/12 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
09/14 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
09/15 Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom
09/17 Berkley, CA – UC Theater
09/18 Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco
09/19 San Diego, CA – House of Blues
09/21 Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
09/22 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater
09/24 Dallas, TX – GMBG
09/25 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live
09/26 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
09/28 Atlanta, GA – Center Stage
09/29 Greensboro, NC – Arizona Pete’s
09/30 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
10/01 Columbus, OH – King of Clubs
10/02 Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theater
10/03 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
10/05 Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall
10/06 Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Hall
10/07 Montreal, QC – Club Soda
10/08 Worcester, MA – The Palladium
10/09 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
10/10 New York, NY – Irving Plaza

