Carnifex Premiere New Single "Cold Dead Summer" From Upcoming New Album "Graveside Confession"
Carnifex premiere their final advance track from their upcoming album "Graveside Confessions", due out September 3rd, 2021. The new single is called "Cold Dead Summer" and coming along with a visualizerstreaming via YouTube for you below:
You can catch Carnifex live on tour at the following dates:
w/ Enterprise Earth & Ov Sulfur
10/12 Reading, PA – Reverb
10/13 Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27
10/14 Savannah, GA – Victory North
10/15 Spartanburg, SC – Ground Zero
10/16 Jacksonville, FL – 1904 Music Hall (no Enterprise Earth)
10/17 Orlando, FL – The Abbey (no Enterprise Earth)
10/18 Tampa, FL – Crowbar
10/19 Birmingham, AL – Zydeco
10/20 Memphis, TN – Growlers (no Enterprise Earth)
10/21 Tulsa, OK – Blackbird On Pearl
10/23 San Antonio, TX – Underground
10/24 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse
w/ The Black Dahlia Murder, After The Burial & Undeath
09/03 Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall
09/04 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
09/05 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave
09/07 Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection
09/08 Fort Wayne, IN – Piere’s
09/09 Sauget, IL – Pop’s
09/10 Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater
09/11 Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall
09/12 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
09/14 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
09/15 Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom
09/17 Berkley, CA – UC Theater
09/18 Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco
09/19 San Diego, CA – House of Blues
09/21 Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
09/22 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater
09/24 Dallas, TX – GMBG
09/25 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live
09/26 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
09/28 Atlanta, GA – Center Stage
09/29 Greensboro, NC – Arizona Pete’s
09/30 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
10/01 Columbus, OH – King of Clubs
10/02 Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theater
10/03 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
10/05 Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall
10/06 Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Hall
10/07 Montreal, QC – Club Soda
10/08 Worcester, MA – The Palladium
10/09 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
10/10 New York, NY – Irving Plaza
