Carnifex Premiere New Single "Cold Dead Summer" From Upcoming New Album "Graveside Confession"

Carnifex premiere their final advance track from their upcoming album "Graveside Confessions", due out September 3rd, 2021. The new single is called "Cold Dead Summer" and coming along with a visualizerstreaming via YouTube for you below:

You can catch Carnifex live on tour at the following dates:

w/ Enterprise Earth & Ov Sulfur

10/12 Reading, PA – Reverb

10/13 Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27

10/14 Savannah, GA – Victory North

10/15 Spartanburg, SC – Ground Zero

10/16 Jacksonville, FL – 1904 Music Hall (no Enterprise Earth)

10/17 Orlando, FL – The Abbey (no Enterprise Earth)

10/18 Tampa, FL – Crowbar

10/19 Birmingham, AL – Zydeco

10/20 Memphis, TN – Growlers (no Enterprise Earth)

10/21 Tulsa, OK – Blackbird On Pearl

10/23 San Antonio, TX – Underground

10/24 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse

w/ The Black Dahlia Murder, After The Burial & Undeath

09/03 Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

09/04 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

09/05 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

09/07 Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection

09/08 Fort Wayne, IN – Piere’s

09/09 Sauget, IL – Pop’s

09/10 Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater

09/11 Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

09/12 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

09/14 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

09/15 Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom

09/17 Berkley, CA – UC Theater

09/18 Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

09/19 San Diego, CA – House of Blues

09/21 Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

09/22 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater

09/24 Dallas, TX – GMBG

09/25 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

09/26 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

09/28 Atlanta, GA – Center Stage

09/29 Greensboro, NC – Arizona Pete’s

09/30 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

10/01 Columbus, OH – King of Clubs

10/02 Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theater

10/03 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

10/05 Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall

10/06 Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Hall

10/07 Montreal, QC – Club Soda

10/08 Worcester, MA – The Palladium

10/09 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

10/10 New York, NY – Irving Plaza