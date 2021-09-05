Abstracter Premiere New Song "Eclipse Born" From Upcoming New Album "Abominion"
Oakland CA-based blackened doom/death metal band Abstracter premiere a new song named “Eclipse Born” streaming via YouTube below. The track is taken from their upcoming new album "Abominion", which will be released by Sentient Ruin Laboratories on October 1st.
