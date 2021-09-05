Azothyst Premiere New Song "Rites of Ascendancy" From Upcoming Debut Album "Blood of Dead God"

Canadian black/death band Azothyst premiere a new song entitled “Rites of Ascendancy”, taken from their upcoming debut album "Blood of Dead God". The record will be released on October 1st by a coalition of labels led by Vault of Dried Bones.

Check out now "Rites of Ascendancy" below.

The album cover was created by Artem Grigoryev. The music was mixed by P.M. and Damian Herring, and was mastered by Damian Herring at Subterranean Watchtower Studios.