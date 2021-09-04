Grand Cadaver (Dark Tranquillity, Ex-Katatonia) Premiere New Single “Grim Eternal”
Grand Cadaver (Dark Tranquillity, Ex-Katatonia) premiere their new advance track “Grim Eternal“. That single comes from the group’s debut full-length “Into The Maw Of Death“, headed for an October 29th release through Majestic Mountain Records.
Grand Cadaver’s lineup includes the following musicians:
Vocals: Mikael Stanne (Dark Tranquillity)
Guitars: Stefan Lagergren (Expulsion)
Guitars: Alex Stjernfeldt (Novarupta, Let Them Hang)
Bass Christian Jansson (Pagandom)
Drums: Daniel Liljekvist (ex-Katatonia)
