Grand Cadaver (Dark Tranquillity, Ex-Katatonia) Premiere New Single “Grim Eternal”

Band Photo: Katatonia (?)

Grand Cadaver (Dark Tranquillity, Ex-Katatonia) premiere their new advance track “Grim Eternal“. That single comes from the group’s debut full-length “Into The Maw Of Death“, headed for an October 29th release through Majestic Mountain Records.

Grand Cadaver’s lineup includes the following musicians:

Vocals: Mikael Stanne (Dark Tranquillity)

Guitars: Stefan Lagergren (Expulsion)

Guitars: Alex Stjernfeldt (Novarupta, Let Them Hang)

Bass Christian Jansson (Pagandom)

Drums: Daniel Liljekvist (ex-Katatonia)