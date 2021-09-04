Massacre Premiere New Single “Ruins Of R’lyeh”
Massacre premiere their new track and visualizer “Ruins of R’lyeh” which can be viewed via YouTube below. The single is taken from the band's fourth studio album “Resurgence”, which is shceduled for an October 22nd release date by Nuclear Blast.
Says frontman Kam Lee:
“I’m going to take you back down into the abyss! This track, ‘Ruins of R’lyeh,’ like many of the other’s on the ‘Resurgence‘ album are direct sequels to tracks off ‘From Beyond.’ With a purposeful musical connection to the track ‘Cryptic Realms,’ this new song of O.S.D.M. takes the listener back down into the depths of the darkness with a very heavy laden Lovecraftian lyrical direction loosely based on ‘The Call Of Cthulhu.’ Ph’nglui mglw’nafh Cthulhu R’lyeh wgah’nagl fhtagn (‘In his house at R’lyeh, dead Cthulhu waits dreaming.’)”
