Zealot R.I.P. (Darkest Hour, Pig Destroyer) Premiere New Music Video "Covered In Flies" From Upcoming New Album "The Extinction Of You"
Band Photo: Pig Destroyer (?)
A new music video for Zealot R.I.P.‘s “Covered In Flies” has premiered online streaming via YouTube below. The track is off their new album “The Extinction Of You”, which will drop in stores next Friday, September 10th via Three One G Records.
Zealot R.I.P.‘s lineup includes:
Vocals – Blake Harrison (Pig Destroyer)
Guitars – Mike Schleibaum (Darkest Hour)
Drums – Jason Hamacher (Frodus, Decahedron)
Guitars – Peter Tsouras (Olympia, Fairweather)
