Blood Red Throne Premiere New Single “6:7”

Blood Red Throne premiere a new advance track titled “6:7” streaming for you below. The single is taken from the group’s 10th studio full-length “Imperial Congregation“, out in stores October 08 through Nuclear Blast.

Comments guitarist Daniel Olaisen:

“‘6:7‘ has one of the most epic solos in BRT history. A super heavy riff and some real kick ass headbanging parts throughout the whole song!”