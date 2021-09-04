Blood Red Throne Premiere New Single “6:7”
Blood Red Throne premiere a new advance track titled “6:7” streaming for you below. The single is taken from the group’s 10th studio full-length “Imperial Congregation“, out in stores October 08 through Nuclear Blast.
Comments guitarist Daniel Olaisen:
“‘6:7‘ has one of the most epic solos in BRT history. A super heavy riff and some real kick ass headbanging parts throughout the whole song!”
