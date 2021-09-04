Foreign Pain (Ex-The Ghost Inside) Premiere New Music Video “South Of Life”
Foreign Pain‘s (ex-The Ghost Inside) debut album “Death Of Divinity” has been released September 03rd by Good Fight Music. With the release comes the premiere of an official music video for the full-length’s closing track “South Of Life“, streaming via YouTube below.
