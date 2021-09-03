Andy Gillion Premieres New Music Video "Becoming The Nightmare"
Band Photo: Arch Enemy (?)
Australian guitarist Andy Gillion premieres his new advance track "Becoming The Nightmare" taken from his new album "Neverafter". The clip was shot in a forest in South West England by UK director Jamie Brightmore (Jaybee Productions), and stars actress Isabella Cosh.
The new album features guest appearances from Jeff Loomis (Arch Enemy, ex-Nevermore), Paul Wardingham, and Samus Paulicelli (Decrepit Birth).
