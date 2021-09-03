Man Must Die Premiere New Song & Music Video "Bring Me the Head of the King"
Scottish technical brutal death metal band Man Must Die premiere a new song and music video “Bring Me the Head of the King”, streaming via YouTube below.
Explains guitarist Alan McFarland:
“Our new single is a representation of the last year-and-a-half of frustration and isolation. We’ve channelled all the negative energy into something positive and ultimately cathartic.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Man Must Die Premiere New Song & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.