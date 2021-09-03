Man Must Die Premiere New Song & Music Video "Bring Me the Head of the King"

Scottish technical brutal death metal band Man Must Die premiere a new song and music video “Bring Me the Head of the King”, streaming via YouTube below.

Explains guitarist Alan McFarland:

“Our new single is a representation of the last year-and-a-half of frustration and isolation. We’ve channelled all the negative energy into something positive and ultimately cathartic.”