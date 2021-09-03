Occulsed Premiere New Song "Concupiscence Of Frenzied Humors" From Upcoming New Album "Crepitation of Phlegethon"

Atlanta-based death metal band Occulsed premiere a new track titled “Concupiscence Of Frenzied Humors”, taken from their upcoming debut album "Crepitation of Phlegethon", which will be released by Everlasting Spew Records on September 17th.