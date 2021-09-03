Heads For The Dead Premiere New Song & Music Video "Maniac" From Upcoming New EP "Slash 'n' Roll'"

Band Photo: Gorefest (?)

Heads For The Dead premiere a new song entitled “Maniac”, taken from their upcoming new EP "Slash 'n' Roll'", which will be out in stores November 5th via Transcending Obscurity Records.

Check out now "Maniac" below.

Heads For The Dead are guitarist/bassist/keyboardist Jonny Pettersson (Wombbath, Gods Forsaken), vocalist Ralf Hauber (Revel In Flesh), and drummer Ed Warby (Gorefest, Hail of Bullets).