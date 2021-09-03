Motionless In White Premiere Live Video For “c0de”

Motionless In White premiere the below live music video for “c0de” taken from their latest outing “Disguise“.

The clip arrives just ahead of Motionless In White’s tour which will find them out with Silent Planet and Dying Wish. The trek will stop at the below citiies:

09/05 Pryor, OK – Rocklahoma (no Silent Planet/Dying Wish)

09/07 Sauget, IL – Pops

09/08 Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

09/10 Danville, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Fest (no Silent Planet/Dying Wish)

09/11 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

09/12 Mansfield, OH – Inkcarceration (Motionless In White only)

09/14 Wilmington, DE – The Queen

09/15 Syracuse, NY – Westcott Theater

09/17 Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection

09/18 Ft. Wayne, IN – Piere’s

09/19 Joliet, IL – The Forge

09/21 Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom

09/22 Charlotte, NC – The Underground

09/24 Orlando, FL – Rebel Rock (no Silent Planet/Dying Wish)

09/25 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade