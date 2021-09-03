Crossfaith Premiere New Single “Slave Of Chaos”
Crossfaith premiere a new track titled “Slave Of Chaos”streaming via YouTube below.
Tells singer Kenta Koie:
“This is our message to the powers who try to control us. We have been strangled by your ego and we need to take back control! ‘Slave Of Chaos‘ mixes trap with hardcore punk and rock’s attitude, so it’s different from our last releases. But you’re going to find out about the new Crossfaith style as soon as you hear this song…”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Archspire Premiere New Track & Lyric Video
- Next Article:
Motionless In White Premiere Live Video For "c0de"
0 Comments on "Crossfaith Premiere New Single 'Slave Of Chaos'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.