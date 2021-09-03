Crossfaith Premiere New Single “Slave Of Chaos”

Crossfaith premiere a new track titled “Slave Of Chaos”streaming via YouTube below.

Tells singer Kenta Koie:

“This is our message to the powers who try to control us. We have been strangled by your ego and we need to take back control! ‘Slave Of Chaos‘ mixes trap with hardcore punk and rock’s attitude, so it’s different from our last releases. But you’re going to find out about the new Crossfaith style as soon as you hear this song…”