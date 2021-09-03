Archspire Premiere New Track & Lyric Video “Bleed The Future”

The title track to Archspire‘s fourth studio full-length “Bleed The Future” has premiered via their new lyric video streaming for you below. The album will be out October 29t through Season Of Mist.

“ALL ABOARD!!! The Archspire train keeps rolling today with a new single, ‘Bleed the Future!’ We’ve donned our conductor hats and overalls, and we’re speeding at 400BPM to give you a taste of our upcoming album! We hope you CHOO-CHOOSE! to pickup a pre-order package; fuel for this engine doesn’t pay for itself!”

You can catch the group live on the below dates:

10/30 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre (“Bleed The Future” release show)

w/ Rivers Of Nihil, Allegaeon, Black Crown Initiate & To The Grave:

11/12 Bochum, GER – Matrix

11/13 Munich, GER – Backstage Halle

11/14 Milan, ITA – Slaughter Club

11/15 Aarau, SWI – Kiff

11/16 Karlsruhe, GER – Die Stadtmitte

11/17 Vienna, AUT – Viper Room

11/18 Budapest, HUN – Durer Kert

11/19 Dresden, GER – Puschkin

11/20 Prague, CZE – Nova Chmelnice

11/21 Poznan, POL – U Bazyla

11/22 Hannover, GER – Bei Chez Heinz

11/23 Berlin, GER – Hole44

11/24 Copenhagen, DEN – Stengade

11/25 Hamburg, GER – Logo

11/26 Aarschot, BEL – De Klinker Club

11/27 London, UK – O2 Academy Islington

11/28 Birmingham, UK – Mama Roux’s

11/29 Glasgow, UK – Cathouse

11/30 Bristol, UK – Thekla

12/01 Manchester, UK – Rebellion

12/02 Southhampton, UK – The Loft

12/03 Paris, FRA – Gibus

12/04 Nijmegen, NET – Doornroosje