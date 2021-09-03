Archspire Premiere New Track & Lyric Video “Bleed The Future”
The title track to Archspire‘s fourth studio full-length “Bleed The Future” has premiered via their new lyric video streaming for you below. The album will be out October 29t through Season Of Mist.
“ALL ABOARD!!! The Archspire train keeps rolling today with a new single, ‘Bleed the Future!’ We’ve donned our conductor hats and overalls, and we’re speeding at 400BPM to give you a taste of our upcoming album! We hope you CHOO-CHOOSE! to pickup a pre-order package; fuel for this engine doesn’t pay for itself!”
You can catch the group live on the below dates:
10/30 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre (“Bleed The Future” release show)
w/ Rivers Of Nihil, Allegaeon, Black Crown Initiate & To The Grave:
11/12 Bochum, GER – Matrix
11/13 Munich, GER – Backstage Halle
11/14 Milan, ITA – Slaughter Club
11/15 Aarau, SWI – Kiff
11/16 Karlsruhe, GER – Die Stadtmitte
11/17 Vienna, AUT – Viper Room
11/18 Budapest, HUN – Durer Kert
11/19 Dresden, GER – Puschkin
11/20 Prague, CZE – Nova Chmelnice
11/21 Poznan, POL – U Bazyla
11/22 Hannover, GER – Bei Chez Heinz
11/23 Berlin, GER – Hole44
11/24 Copenhagen, DEN – Stengade
11/25 Hamburg, GER – Logo
11/26 Aarschot, BEL – De Klinker Club
11/27 London, UK – O2 Academy Islington
11/28 Birmingham, UK – Mama Roux’s
11/29 Glasgow, UK – Cathouse
11/30 Bristol, UK – Thekla
12/01 Manchester, UK – Rebellion
12/02 Southhampton, UK – The Loft
12/03 Paris, FRA – Gibus
12/04 Nijmegen, NET – Doornroosje
- Previous Article:
Gloosh Streaming New Song, "Hexenring"
- Next Article:
Crossfaith Premiere New Single "Slave Of Chaos"
