Gloosh Streaming New Song, "Hexenring," From New Album

Siberian black metal band Gloosh has released the second single, entitled "Hexenring," from their upcoming new album, "Sylvan Coven." The band comments "[the] main theme of this song is about the fairy ring, about what the witches charms hide, and how you will see the forest, being bewitched yourself."

"Sylvan Coven" is set for an October 1, 2021 release. The full tracklisting is as follows:

1. Swampsong

2. Woodland Waltz

3. Hexenring

4. Incantation

5. The Mist of Sleep

6. Hyakki Yagyo

Check out "Hexenring" below: