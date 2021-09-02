Der Weg einer Freiheit Premiere New Song & Music Video "Morgen" From Upcoming New Album "Noktvrn"

German progressive, avant-garde black metal experimentalists Der Weg einer Freiheit premiere a new song and official music video “Morgen”, taken from their upcoming new fifth full-length "Noktvrn". The album will be released on November 19, 2021 via Season of Mist.

Check out now "Morgen" below.