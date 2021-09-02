Avatar Premiere New Tracks “Going Hunting” & “Barren Cloth Mother”

Band Photo: Avatar (?)

Avatar premiere two new tracks, “Going Hunting” and “Barren Cloth Mother“. An official music video for “Going Hunting” was directed by Johan Carlén and can also be found below. Along with the new music comes word that the group have launched their own Black Waltz Records imprint label via Thirty Tigers.

Explain Avatar:

“Since the early ’60s, Swedish children have grown up reading Lee Falk’s The Phantom. According to legend, The Phantom has the strength of 10 tigers. Thus, Avatar now has the strength of three Phantoms and are therefore finally unstoppable. Thirty Tigers are innovators and we are very excited to have signed with them. It’s good to work with such forward thinking people who truly understand what it means to be an artist in this millennium.

This calls for a celebration, so to commemorate this occasion, and the tour we’re just about to embark on, we’ve chosen to tear up some eardrums with ‘Going Hunting‘ and ‘Barren Cloth Mother.’ Both songs tell about inner and outer darkness in their own ways. We keep sailing over dark oceans, staring down into the abyss. These songs, as great as they are, are just a taste of what’s yet to come.”

w/ Magic Sword & Tallah:

09/01 Albany, NY – Empire Live

09/02 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

09/03 New York, NY – Irving Plaza

09/04 Boston, MA – Big Night Live

09/05 Philadelphia, PA – TLA

09/07 Fort Wayne, IN – Piere’s

09/08 Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

09/09 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland

09/11 Danville, VA – Blue Ridge Rockfest

09/12 Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

09/13 Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

09/15 Chicago, IL – House of Blues Chicago

09/17 Madison, WI – The Sylvee

09/18 Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

09/20 Kansas City, MO – The Truman

09/21 Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre

09/22 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis

09/24 Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life

09/25 St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

09/26 Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

09/27 Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas

09/28 Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston

09/29 San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre

10/01 Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

10/02 Denver, CO – Summit Denver

10/03 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot, SLC

10/05 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

10/06 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

10/07 Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues Las Vegas

10/08 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival

10/10 Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater

10/12 Billings, MT – The Pub Station

10/14 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

10/15 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

10/16 Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House in Boise

10/18 Seattle, WA – Neptune

Avatar:

01/08 Nottingham, UK – Rock City

01/09 Manchester, UK – Academy

01/10 Glasgow, UK – SWG3

01/12 Wolverhampton, UK – KK’s Steel Mill

01/13 Bristol, UK – SWX

01/14 Southampton, UK – 1865

01/15 London, UK – O2 Forum

02/12 Paris, FRA – L’Olympia

02/14 Brussels, BEL – Ancienne Belgique

02/15 Karlsruhe, GER – Substage

02/16 Lyon, FRA – Le Transbordeur

02/17 Barcelona, SPA – Razzmatazz

02/18 Madrid, SPA – Kapital

02/19 Lisbon, POR – LAV

02/21 Bordeaux, FRA – Le Rocher Palmer

02/22 Geneva, SWI – Alhambra

02/23 Zurich, SWI – Komplex

02/24 Vienna, AUT – Simm City

02/25 Brno, CZE – Sono Centrum

02/26 Munich, GER – Freiheitshalle

02/27 Leipzig, GER – Hellraiser

02/28 Warsaw, POL – Proxima

03/01 Berlin, GER – Columbia Theater

03/02 Hamburg, GER – Gruenspan

03/03 Cologne, GER – Essigfabrik

03/04 Tilburg, NET – O13

03/10 Gothenburg, SWE – Tradgarn

03/11 Stockholm, SWE – Fallan

03/12 Malmo, SWE – Slagthuset

06/24 Cartagena, ES – Rock Imperium Festival

06/26 Clisson, FR – Hellfest 2022