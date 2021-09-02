Avatar Premiere New Tracks “Going Hunting” & “Barren Cloth Mother”
Avatar premiere two new tracks, “Going Hunting” and “Barren Cloth Mother“. An official music video for “Going Hunting” was directed by Johan Carlén and can also be found below. Along with the new music comes word that the group have launched their own Black Waltz Records imprint label via Thirty Tigers.
Explain Avatar:
“Since the early ’60s, Swedish children have grown up reading Lee Falk’s The Phantom. According to legend, The Phantom has the strength of 10 tigers. Thus, Avatar now has the strength of three Phantoms and are therefore finally unstoppable. Thirty Tigers are innovators and we are very excited to have signed with them. It’s good to work with such forward thinking people who truly understand what it means to be an artist in this millennium.
This calls for a celebration, so to commemorate this occasion, and the tour we’re just about to embark on, we’ve chosen to tear up some eardrums with ‘Going Hunting‘ and ‘Barren Cloth Mother.’ Both songs tell about inner and outer darkness in their own ways. We keep sailing over dark oceans, staring down into the abyss. These songs, as great as they are, are just a taste of what’s yet to come.”
w/ Magic Sword & Tallah:
09/01 Albany, NY – Empire Live
09/02 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
09/03 New York, NY – Irving Plaza
09/04 Boston, MA – Big Night Live
09/05 Philadelphia, PA – TLA
09/07 Fort Wayne, IN – Piere’s
09/08 Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre
09/09 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland
09/11 Danville, VA – Blue Ridge Rockfest
09/12 Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel
09/13 Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre
09/15 Chicago, IL – House of Blues Chicago
09/17 Madison, WI – The Sylvee
09/18 Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre
09/20 Kansas City, MO – The Truman
09/21 Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre
09/22 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis
09/24 Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life
09/25 St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall
09/26 Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom
09/27 Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas
09/28 Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston
09/29 San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre
10/01 Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater
10/02 Denver, CO – Summit Denver
10/03 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot, SLC
10/05 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
10/06 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
10/07 Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues Las Vegas
10/08 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival
10/10 Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater
10/12 Billings, MT – The Pub Station
10/14 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory
10/15 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
10/16 Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House in Boise
10/18 Seattle, WA – Neptune
Avatar:
01/08 Nottingham, UK – Rock City
01/09 Manchester, UK – Academy
01/10 Glasgow, UK – SWG3
01/12 Wolverhampton, UK – KK’s Steel Mill
01/13 Bristol, UK – SWX
01/14 Southampton, UK – 1865
01/15 London, UK – O2 Forum
02/12 Paris, FRA – L’Olympia
02/14 Brussels, BEL – Ancienne Belgique
02/15 Karlsruhe, GER – Substage
02/16 Lyon, FRA – Le Transbordeur
02/17 Barcelona, SPA – Razzmatazz
02/18 Madrid, SPA – Kapital
02/19 Lisbon, POR – LAV
02/21 Bordeaux, FRA – Le Rocher Palmer
02/22 Geneva, SWI – Alhambra
02/23 Zurich, SWI – Komplex
02/24 Vienna, AUT – Simm City
02/25 Brno, CZE – Sono Centrum
02/26 Munich, GER – Freiheitshalle
02/27 Leipzig, GER – Hellraiser
02/28 Warsaw, POL – Proxima
03/01 Berlin, GER – Columbia Theater
03/02 Hamburg, GER – Gruenspan
03/03 Cologne, GER – Essigfabrik
03/04 Tilburg, NET – O13
03/10 Gothenburg, SWE – Tradgarn
03/11 Stockholm, SWE – Fallan
03/12 Malmo, SWE – Slagthuset
06/24 Cartagena, ES – Rock Imperium Festival
06/26 Clisson, FR – Hellfest 2022
