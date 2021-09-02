Portrayal Of Guilt Premiere New Track “Possession” - To Release New Album In November
Portrayal Of Guilt will release their new album “Christfucker” via their new label home Run For Cover on November 05th. An advance track titled “Possession” has premiered online, streaming for you below.
Explains guitarist/vocalist Matt King:
"We think of it partially in the sense of scoring a horror movie. We wanted to create an atmosphere of anxiety and fear.”
Pre-orders for the new record can be found here. Ben Greenberg (Uniform, Pharmakon) produced the effort, which sports guest vocals from Touché Amoré‘s Jeremy Bolm on “Fall From Grace” and Anatomy‘s Jenna Rose on “Sadist“."
“Christfucker” track listing:
01 – “Intro To Christfucker”
02 – “The Sixth Circle”
03 – “Sadist” (feat. Jenna Rose)
04 – “Fall From Grace” (feat. Jeremy Bolm)
05 – “Dirge”
06 – “Bed Of Ash”
07 – “The Crucifixion ”
08 – “Master/Slave”
09 – “…where the suffering never ends”
10 – “Possession”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Void Of Vision Premiere New Single
- Next Article:
Animals As Leaders Premiere New Music Video
0 Comments on "Portrayal Of Guilt Premiere New Track “Possession”"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.