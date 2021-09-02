Portrayal Of Guilt Premiere New Track “Possession” - To Release New Album In November

Portrayal Of Guilt will release their new album “Christfucker” via their new label home Run For Cover on November 05th. An advance track titled “Possession” has premiered online, streaming for you below.



Explains guitarist/vocalist Matt King:

"We think of it partially in the sense of scoring a horror movie. We wanted to create an atmosphere of anxiety and fear.”

Pre-orders for the new record can be found here. Ben Greenberg (Uniform, Pharmakon) produced the effort, which sports guest vocals from Touché Amoré‘s Jeremy Bolm on “Fall From Grace” and Anatomy‘s Jenna Rose on “Sadist“."

“Christfucker” track listing:

01 – “Intro To Christfucker”

02 – “The Sixth Circle”

03 – “Sadist” (feat. Jenna Rose)

04 – “Fall From Grace” (feat. Jeremy Bolm)

05 – “Dirge”

06 – “Bed Of Ash”

07 – “The Crucifixion ”

08 – “Master/Slave”

09 – “…where the suffering never ends”

10 – “Possession”