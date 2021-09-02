Void Of Vision Premiere New Single “The Lonely People”

A new Void Of Vision track named “The Lonely People” has premiered online streaming via YouTube below. The single was written during the COVID-19 pandemic and is described as an exploration of vocalist Jack Bergin‘s mental health during that phase.

An official music video for this new song will drop this Friday, September 03rd.

Says Bergin:

“‘The Lonely People‘ is a song for musicians by musicians.

For the first time in my life as a musician, I was sharing the same experience as so many other artists, strangely connected and suffering simultaneously. Through the extremely isolating timeline that really just had no end in sight, with setback after setback, the insane desire to create and perform reached new unearthly levels.

I feel like we’re witnessing a rebirth of so many calloused individuals that were faced with an impossible adversity. The past year has left us all with this insatiable appetite and an unspoken bond formed between the entire music community. We’re all willing to do anything we can to bring our art back into frame, and deep down know that we’re not alone there.”