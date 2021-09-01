Gravewalker Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Album "As The Earth Grew Dark"

Dallas, Texas-based symphonic technical deathcore outfit Gravewalker premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new album "As The Earth Grew Dark", which was released August 31, 2021.

Check out now "As The Earth Grew Dark" in its entirety below.

Track-list:

01. Exordium

02. Hellknight

03. Abomination

04. Rise Leviathan (ft. Ben Duerr)

05. Altar of Rot

06. Blightmaker

07. Death Epistle (ft. Andrew Patterson)

08. The Last Breath

09. Draconian

12. Goetia

13. Shores of Perdition

14. Plaugue Wraith

15. As The Earth Grew Dark

Line-up:

Erik Neugebauer - Vocals

Sebastian Alexander - Guitar

Trevor Scott - Drums

Aaron Jackson - Bass