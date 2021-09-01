Gravewalker Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Album "As The Earth Grew Dark"
Dallas, Texas-based symphonic technical deathcore outfit Gravewalker premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new album "As The Earth Grew Dark", which was released August 31, 2021.
Check out now "As The Earth Grew Dark" in its entirety below.
Track-list:
01. Exordium
02. Hellknight
03. Abomination
04. Rise Leviathan (ft. Ben Duerr)
05. Altar of Rot
06. Blightmaker
07. Death Epistle (ft. Andrew Patterson)
08. The Last Breath
09. Draconian
12. Goetia
13. Shores of Perdition
14. Plaugue Wraith
15. As The Earth Grew Dark
Line-up:
Erik Neugebauer - Vocals
Sebastian Alexander - Guitar
Trevor Scott - Drums
Aaron Jackson - Bass
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Whitechapel Premiere New Single & Music Video
- Next Article:
Soulless Bioform Premiere New Single
0 Comments on "Gravewalker Premiere Full-Album Stream"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.