Whitechapel Premiere New Single & Music Video “Lost Boy”

Whitechapel‘s eighth studio full-length “Kin” has been scheduled for an October 29th release date by Metal Blade Records. A first advance track and music video titled “Lost Boy” has premiered online and is streaming via YouTube below.

Explains vocalist Phil Bozeman:

“I feel with every album, we learn what worked best on the last one and try to utilize that in our writing. Early in the writing, there was some discussion of the album being like ‘The Valley‘ part II, not literally called that, but in how the songs sound and flow through it. It’s very much a storytelling type record like ‘The Valley‘ was. Musically, we just want to create what we vibe with at the given moment. We write music with how we feel and not what is expected of us, while lyrically the idea of continuing from the story of ‘The Valley‘ was always the goal.”

“It’s a fictional representation of a non-fictional story. I’m coming from a ‘what if’ standpoint. I’m also representing it in a way that conveys a more deep and dark frame of mind. This is all about what I could’ve been, had I decided to take the dark road. For the sake of storytelling, there are supernatural elements in play here as well.”

“…I am being followed by my alternate reality/evil self. It’s the part of me that can’t let go and will go to any heights to find the real me and pull me back into the dark past that I want to move on from.”

He adds about the concept of meeting his alternate self on the new single “Lost Boy“, Bozeman tells:

“He tries to convince me into going into his reality, which is a false sense of security. He knows I’m at a vulnerable point of my life, and this is a perfect time to pull me in. However, I resist and the alternate me is cast back into where he came from.”

Guitarist Alex Wade also spoke of what to expect from the record:

“I can’t speak for everyone in the band, but personally, I did feel slightly intimidated at first, wondering if we could summon that kind of magic again, but after hearing some of the demos we were working on, I felt more confident in being able to recreate a similar vibe to ‘The Valley‘ on the new one. I feel like our songwriting is done in layers, and as each layer is created and placed into the songs, they begin to take on a life and personality of their own. So, with each layer, you get more confident in the songs and the impact that they are going to have.”

He later continued:

“It’s still very much a metal album, I don’t think you would hear any of the songs on mainstream radio, but there are elements of the record that have more of a rock and open vibe. We really wanted these songs to breathe and have life and to sound bigger than anything we’ve made so far. We have explored more singing on ‘Kin‘ too. It wouldn’t make sense to have the majority of the fanbase enjoy that sound and then shy away from it.”

Summing up the album, he stated:

“I see more growth and a limitless potential. I think we found a great formula on ‘The Valley‘, and we used that to create another monumental record for our career that I can’t wait for people to hear. We hope to continue to grow our fanbase with this new album, and always seek to move in a positive direction. I’m excited as the pandemic lessens for the touring world to come back to life and to be able to perform these massive songs we have created in the manner they were meant to be heard – live and loud.”

“Kin” track listing:

01 – “I Will Find You”

02 – “Lost Boy”

03 – “A Bloodsoaked Symphony”

04 – “Anticure”

05 – “The Ones That Made Us”

06 – “History Is Silent”

07 – “To The Wolves”

08 – “Orphan”

09 – “Without You”

10 – “Without Us”

11 – “Kin”

The band are currently booked to play their annual Christmas benefit show at The Mill And Mine in Knoxville, TN on December 17th.