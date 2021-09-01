Full Of Hell Premiere New Single & Music Video “Reeking Tunnels”

Full Of Hell premiere a new official music video for their new single “Reeking Tunnels“. That track is off the group’s upcoming album “Garden Of Burning Apparitions“, which will be released on October 01st by Relapse Records.

Says vocalist Dylan Walker:

“‘Reeking Tunnels‘ is the foil to the cacophonous blasting on either side. Channeling CopShootCop and Shellac into a deep labyrinth of gnashing teeth and confusion, where we are all stripped down to our core – where violence is our only means of survival.”