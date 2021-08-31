Devil's Reef Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Quantum Strings" From Upcoming New Album "A Whisper from the Cosmos"
Frederick, Maryland's technical death/thrash metal band Devil's Reef premiere a new song entitled “Quantum Strings”, taken from their upcoming new album "A Whisper from the Cosmos", which will be out in stores October 8, 2021 via The Artisan Era.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Abated Mass Of Flesh Premiere New Single
- Next Article:
Turbidity Premiere Full-Album Stream Of New Album
0 Comments on "Devil's Reef Premiere New Song 'Quantum Strings'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.