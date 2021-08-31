Abated Mass Of Flesh Premiere New Single "Enfleshed"
Murfreesboro, Tennessee-based slamming brutal deathcore outfit Abated Mass Of Flesh premiere a new single named “Enfleshed”, streaming via YouTube for you below.
Line-up:
Matt Plunkett - Vocals
Riley Wingate - Drums
Thomas Wingate - Guitars
Zack Plunkett - Guitars/Bass
Credits:
Recorded by Abated Mass Of Flesh
Mixed by Jordan Casey
Video by Malevolent Media
