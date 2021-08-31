Abated Mass Of Flesh Premiere New Single "Enfleshed"

Murfreesboro, Tennessee-based slamming brutal deathcore outfit Abated Mass Of Flesh premiere a new single named “Enfleshed”, streaming via YouTube for you below.

Line-up:

Matt Plunkett - Vocals

Riley Wingate - Drums

Thomas Wingate - Guitars

Zack Plunkett - Guitars/Bass

Credits:

Recorded by Abated Mass Of Flesh

Mixed by Jordan Casey

Video by Malevolent Media