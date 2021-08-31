Cold Blooded Murder Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Album "XEF"

Russian death metal/deathcore band Cold Blooded Murder premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new album "XEF", which was released August 30, 2021.

Check out now "XEF" in its entirety below.

Line-up:

Grigoriy "Cory" Vorontsov - Vocals

Nikita "Mexicano" Nikolaev - Guitars

Yaroslav "Yar" Romanenkov - Bass

Bogdan "Bo" Pisavnin - Drums

Credits:

Recorded and produced by Cold Blooded Murder

All music by Cold Blooded Murder

Lyrics by Grigoriy "Cory" Vorontsov

Mixed and Mastered by Egor Krotov at Saturos Studio