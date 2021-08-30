Bottomfeeders Premiere New Track & Music Video "Recluse" From Upcoming New EP "Fear And Self Loathing"
Venice, Florida-based deathcore outfit Bottomfeeders premiere a new track and music video “Recluse”, taken from their upcoming new EP "Fear And Self Loathing", which will be released in 2022.
